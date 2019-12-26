1 hour ago

The Accra Regional and the 37 Military hospitals on the occasion of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, successfully delivered 13 new born babies as at 12 noon on Christmas day.

The Ghana News Agency reports that as at the time of the visits and filing this story, the 37 Military Hospital has delivered six Christmas babies.

Madam Genevieve Essel, Acting in-Charge at the Maternity Ward of the hospital said out of the six, four were males and two were females.

She said that five of the number were delivered through Caesarean session while one was delivered naturally.

At the Ridge Hospital, the GNA gathered that seven new born babies had been delivered as at 12 noon.

Ms Angela Nkrumah, the Midwife on Duty said out of the seven babies delivered, four were males with rest being females.

She added out of the number six were delivered through the normal delivery process while one was delivered at the theatre.