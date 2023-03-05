2 hours ago

Ridge City continues to endure a fatal campaign as their winless run extended to 12 matches following a 2-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Thunder Queens in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League. The newbies are struggling to find their feet in the league as they are yet to record a win in 12 matches, leaving them at the bottom of the league table in the Southern Zone.

Thunder Queens found the back of the net in the 23rd minute courtesy Gifty Osei who capitalised on a defensive error to pounce home. Gifty Osei again scored in the 40th minute to win the day for Thunder Queens.

Leaders Army Ladies were held to a goalless draw at home to Faith Ladies at the Teshie Mats Park. Faith Ladies went into the fixture hoping to get all the points to close in on the league leaders. But the brilliance of both sides meant they share the spoils in a pulsating game. The result leaves Army Ladies at the summit of the Southern Zone table with 25 points – two points richer than second placed Hasaacas Ladies whilst Faith Ladies lie in 3rd place.

Meanwhile Police Ladies drew 1-1 with Hasaacas Ladies at the Achimota School Park Saturday. Linda Eshun scored in the 7th minute to give Hasaacas Ladies an early lead but Mercy Berko scored in the 70th minute to level matters for Police ladies as the game ended 1:1.

Full Results: