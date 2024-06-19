5 hours ago

Tom Vernon, the founder of the renowned Right to Dream Academy, recently highlighted the exceptional talent found in Ghana during an interview with Joy Sports.

Vernon confidently asserted that children who do not pass the academy's trials could easily secure a spot in any top European academy, including Real Madrid's prestigious setup.

Reflecting on the rigorous selection criteria of the academy, Vernon explained that many talented young players undergo trials, but only a select few are awarded scholarships.

"It's really tough. The first thing I'll say is that the kids who don't get in, let's say we take the top 20. The kids from number 21 down to, let's say, number 100 would get into any academy in Europe, any academy in Europe," Vernon emphasized.

"You can take the guy number 100; we don't have space for him here. If he lives in Madrid, he'll be in the Real Madrid Academy, that's my view. So it shows how much is still to be done to serve the talent and the youth of Ghana."

Founded over two decades ago, the Right to Dream Academy has played a crucial role in developing top football talents for Ghana’s national teams.

The academy boasts a proud list of alumni, including Mohammed Kudus, Majeed Waris, David Accam, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ibrahim Osman, who recently signed with Brighton.

The academy’s stringent selection process and high standards reflect its commitment to nurturing only the best talents, underscoring the vast potential within Ghanaian youth football.