1 hour ago

It's like the never ending soap opera which keeps giving us an intriguing episode each time. I have followed this story for over 5 years now.

First, the player involved Kamal Sowah was prevented from playing for the Ghana U-17s after refusing to extend his contract with Right to Dream in 2017.

The academy sacked him from the campus thereafter.

It took a lot of persuasion to get Right to Dream to facilitate his move to Leicester City. Right to Dream did not get a transfer fee because his contract had run out.

In the next phase of the story, Right to Dream and another Ghanaian club Sporting Club Accra are accused by Phobia Babies SC, the juvenile club of Kamal, of "discrepancies in the birth date" (age cheating) of the player. Now, that is a serious charge!

Phobia Babies contend the two clubs willfully reduced the player's age to deny them their share of the training compensation arising from the transfer.

The Player Status Committee of the GFA upheld Phobia Babies SC's application on 18th May, 2018.

Right to Dream filed an appeal to the Appeals Committee out of date and another attempt at the Review Committee was turned down for same reason.

Over a year after the decision, the GFA's Disciplinary Committee has finally sprang into action. Read attached.

Right to Dream has a deadline of 19th February, 2020 to pay up or face the consequences.