Mohamed Diamonde, the 22-year-old Ivorian footballer, has completed a loan move to Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

The player, trained at the Right to Dream Academy, is set to sign a permanent deal that will run until 2028 at the conclusion of the loan period.

Diamonde, who hails from the same academy that produced talents like Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ernest Nuamah, is expected to play a crucial role at Rangers as they aim for success in the Premier League.

Expressing his excitement about the move, Diamonde said, "I am very excited to join such a historic club, and I've heard a lot of good things about the team. I had a lot of great conversations with the manager who told me about his plans for the team and where I would fit in, which helped convince me that Rangers was right for me."

He added, "I really can't wait to get started, join up with my teammates, and run out at Ibrox for the very first time in front of the Rangers supporters."