Jamaica’s iconic reggae vet Shaggy sent major shockwaves through the international dancehall and reggae community last week after claiming to Daily Star that he turned down a feature offer for Barbadian bad gal Rihanna’s forthcoming studio album.

According to Shag’s claim: “[Rihanna’s team] approached me for the Rihanna project. There’s a lot of great people involved, but for me, I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I’ll leave that to younger guys. But from what I hear it should be good.”