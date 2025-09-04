7 hours ago

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has issued a fresh alert over a disturbing surge in cyber fraud schemes involving the impersonation of well-known companies and service providers through Google Maps and Google Search.

According to the CSA, cybercriminals are increasingly manipulating online business profiles to pose as popular brands, including Pizza Hut, Pizzaman/Chickenman, Hisense, Bel Aqua, Papaye, and Burger King, among others.

The scammers create fraudulent listings that appear genuine to unsuspecting users searching for contact details or directions, tricking them into engaging with fake numbers, emails, and websites.

How The Scam Works

Investigations by the CSA reveal that criminals often alter or create business listings for trusted companies, banks, airlines, hotels, courier services, and even government agencies.

These fraudulent listings frequently appear at the top of Google Search results or on Google Maps, making them appear legitimate.

Victims who call the fake contact numbers are deceived into believing they are speaking to official customer service representatives.

The scammers then trick them into sharing sensitive details such as One-Time Passwords (OTPs) or PINs. These details are subsequently used to withdraw money from victims’ mobile wallets or to make payments for goods and services that are never delivered.

The CSA noted that scammers sometimes even pay for Google Ads to ensure their fraudulent links appear above legitimate business listings, increasing the likelihood of victims being misled.

CSA’s Advice

The Authority has urged the public to exercise caution when relying on Google for business contact information.

Citizens are advised to always cross-check phone numbers and websites directly from the official platforms of institutions.

It further cautioned that sensitive information such as PINs and OTPs should never be shared over the phone or online, regardless of how genuine a representative may sound.

The CSA also encouraged the public to report any suspicious listings on Google Maps or fraudulent contacts they come across.

Recommendations For Businesses

To curb impersonation, the CSA is advising institutions to frequently search for their brand online and monitor Google Maps for fake listings.

Businesses are also encouraged to share official contact information widely through trusted platforms, including their websites and verified social media accounts.

The Authority recommended that organizations adopt official toll-free numbers or dedicated contact ranges that customers can easily recognize and trust.

It also urged companies to monitor customer reviews and online comments closely, as complaints about fraud could be early warning signs of impersonation.