2 days ago

Ghana's distinguished referee, Rita Nkansah Boateng, has been designated as the fourth official for the inaugural match of the West Africa Zone B (WAFU B) Women’s Championship League qualifier.

The match will be contested between Delta Queens of Nigeria and USFA of Burkina Faso.

Having achieved her FIFA badge in the early part of last year, Rita Nkansah Boateng brings a wealth of experience garnered from officiating in various competitions, including the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League and other international tournaments.

Samira Naa Korkoi Ghartey from the GFA's Competitions Department has been selected as the General Coordinator for the event, ensuring the smooth execution of logistics and organization.

Additionally, Ibrahim Sannie Daara will be fulfilling the role of Media Officer, responsible for handling media-related aspects of the game.

This selection attests to the high level of proficiency and competence exhibited by Ghanaian officials in the realm of football officiating and administration.