3 hours ago

Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has warned against reckless driving and motor riding on the roads.

According to research, many people have died in road accidents than of Coronavirus.

Over 700 lives have been claimed in months by road accidents but Coronavirus deaths in a year are less than deaths as a result of road accidents.

The usual causes of road accidents in the country are overspeeding, overtaking, bad roads among other bad road habits.

Charles Owusu cautioned the general public against engaging in irresponsible behaviors on the roads.

To him, the road authorities are not the only ones to blame but also the entire populace.

''As we caution drivers and government, we should equally caution ourselves who also ply the roads," Charles Owusu said on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.

He advised drivers and motor riders to value their lives as well as the life of other people by ensuring they drive and ride safely.

He urged the drivers and riders to respect the traffic regulations stressing ''we must protect our life''.