4 hours ago

The Association of Road Contractors Ghana, has accused the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) of killing business in the road construction sector.

The Association says though government owes them in excess of GH¢5 billion, both SSNIT and the GRA fail to consider the debts owed them and use same as credit to ease business for contractors.

The comments come on the back of the disappointment of the association following government’s promise to pay them a chunk of debts owed before December 2022.

National Chairman of the Association of Road Contractors Ghana John Afful Jnr. has been speaking to Citi News.

“These two institutions, SSNIT and GRA are liking the roads sector. When we go and tell them that the government is owing us this amount of money, the five percent will definitely be deducted before they pay us. They should even use it as credit for us, they will say no to the extent that officers will tell you to go and borrow money.”

Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Ahmad Nasir Yartey tells Citi News, the government continues to do its best, to settle contractors debts owed them.

“The assurance is that, for every quarter, the ministry releases money from the road fund so as and when we receive some releases, payments will be made. Government is committed to pay road contractors for the job they have done for this country, so we will continue to make the effort to ensure that they receive their payments.”

Source: citifmonline