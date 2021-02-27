3 hours ago

A Former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Mr Nii Kwatei Titus Glover of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), last Thursday assured residents that all ongoing road construction projects initiated in the Tema East Municipality would continue, even though he lost the seat.

“Despite losing the seat during the December 7, 2020 general election, I still feel that there is the need to continue the road construction project initiated with the support of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2019 in the Tema East Municipality,” he stated.

“The inner roads construction will continue due to the relationship I have with my people. That is why I always go around to supervise those road construction projects and to also support President Akufo-Addo’s declaration of 2021 as the year of roads again,” the former MP said.

Inspection

Mr Titus Glover said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema after inspecting some of the ongoing construction works involving the overlaying of asphalt within the Site Six to Site One stretch of road.

“I must support the government to deliver whether I am an MP or not. Whether I am a minister or not, the vision of President Akufo-Addo must be carried through,” he stated.

He said Tema East had a community road network stretching from the Old Meridian FM Junction to Bankuman adding that other minor road networks had been completed on that stretch of road.

Moreover, the road stretching from Site Six to Site One, which is now undergoing an overlaying of asphalt with thickness of 70 mm, is due to be completed within a few weeks.

