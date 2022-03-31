3 hours ago

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Attah, has justified the total kilometers of new roads constructed in the past five years as mentioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his state-of-the-nation address on Wednesday, March 30.

There has been controversy over the 10,875km figure put out by the President in Parliament while delivering the address as the figure is considered exaggerated given the Minister’s answer to a question in the chamber earlier this year.

On Tuesday, February 15, the Atewa West Member of Parliament indicated that a total of 4,263km of roads has been constructed between January, 2017 and May, 2021 while answering a question posed by Amenfi West MP Eric Afful.

In a statement issued on Thursday, March 31, Mr Amoako Attah gave further data, justifying the president’s assertion and said he is not far from right.

“The data on completed works have subsequently been updated to 10,875km as at end of February, 2022.

“Over the past 5 years, a lot of investment had gone into both the paved and unpaved roads to improve the riding quality on our roads.

“The 10,875 kilometres of roads constructed have been on both paved and unpaved roads.”

