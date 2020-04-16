25 minutes ago

A 25-year-old community police assistant has been shot and killed by suspected robbers on Sunday at Oyoko, in the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti.

The deceased identified, as Evans Boateng, was said to be stationed at the Kumasi Central Police Station.

According to police source at Kuntanase, there was report of a taxi driver, who survived an attack by the armed gang.

On hearing the report, the deceased, a resident of Oyoko, joined the youth group who were mobilised by the Assembly Member of the area, George Owusu, to hunt for the robbers, the police source said.

It said when members of the group approached the scene, the robbers fired guns from the bush, and a pellet hit the head of the deceased.

The source said while the assembly member was conveying Boateng to the St. Michael’s Hospital in his Toyota Highlander vehicle, he was involved in an accident at a section of the Aputuogya-Abidjankwanta road.

The deceased was conveyed in another vehicle to the hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mr Owusu, and two other occupants of the vehicle, who sustained minor injuries, had been treated and discharged by the health facility.

The vehicle has been towed from the accident scene, and investigations had begun into the case.