Accra Hearts of Oak, the Ghana Premier League giants, have bid farewell to Robert Addo Sowah following the expiration of his contract.

The 29-year-old center-back has concluded his seven-year journey with the Phobians.

Addo Sowah joined Hearts of Oak in 2016 and quickly established himself as a vital component of the team.

His contributions played a significant role in helping the Ghanaian giants end their trophy drought during the 2020/21 season.

In recognition of his time with the club, Hearts of Oak took to Twitter to express their gratitude, stating, "A great time spent together as a committed player, a reliable defender, and a patient person. Thank you for your service."

During the previous season, Addo Sowah was loaned to Samartex, where he played a crucial role in helping the club avoid relegation by the end of the 2022/23 season.

With his contract now expired, Addo Sowah will be seeking a new club ahead of the start of the 2023/24 football season.

The enterprising defender boasts an impressive tally of 81 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.

Accra Hearts of Oak acknowledges Addo Sowah's contributions to the team and wishes him well in his future endeavors as he embarks on a new chapter in his football career.