7 hours ago

Roberto Massimo, the Ghanaian-born German youth sensation, has made a return to training ahead of Stuttgart's upcoming Bundesliga fixture against Mönchengladbach on Saturday, May 18.

The 23-year-old midfielder's presence back in first-team training serves as a significant boost for Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß.

Massimo had been sidelined for a considerable period due to a muscle injury, causing him to miss several games for the team.

However, with his return to training, Massimo aims to contribute to Stuttgart's push for a higher position on the league standings.

Stuttgart is set to face Mönchengladbach in what promises to be an exciting encounter on Saturday afternoon. Ahead of the match, the Swabians will release their lineup and team sheet, with Massimo expected to feature in the matchday squad.