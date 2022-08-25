1 hour ago

Ghana-born German international Roberto Massimo last week scored for his Portuguese side Académico de Viseu in their 2-2 drawn game against Farense.

Massimo was born in Ghana to a Liberian mother and a German father completed a loan switch from Stuttgart to the Portuguese Ligue 2.

After three matches, the forward scored his first goal last weekend as he restored his side's lead in the 27th minute to make it 2-1.

He capitalized on a mistake by Farense goalkeeper Rafael Defendi to give his side the lead in the game but late on Pedro Henrique scored in the 88th minute to hand the host a share of the spoils.

Cristian Ponde gave the host Farense the lead in the 9th minute before André Clóvis leveled for Academico de Viseu.

The Accra-born has been capped by Germany at the U-19 and U-21 level but still eligible to play for Ghana.