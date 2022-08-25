Ghana-born German international Roberto Massimo last week scored for his Portuguese side Académico de Viseu  in their 2-2 drawn game against Farense.

Massimo was born in Ghana to a Liberian mother and a German father completed a loan switch  from Stuttgart to the Portuguese Ligue 2.

After three matches, the forward scored his first goal last weekend as he restored his side's lead in the 27th minute to make it 2-1.

He capitalized on a mistake by Farense goalkeeper Rafael Defendi to give his side the  lead  in the game but late on  Pedro Henrique scored in the  88th minute  to hand the host a share of  the spoils.

Cristian Ponde gave the host  Farense the lead in the 9th minute before André Clóvis leveled for Academico de Viseu.

The Accra-born has been capped by  Germany  at the U-19 and U-21 level but  still eligible to play for Ghana.