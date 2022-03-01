1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Yeboah has sealed a transfer move to Romanian side CFR Cluj.

He joins the Easter European side from lower tier side Young Apostles after a stellar performance for his side.

The youngster signed his contract after passing his medicals and will now play with the junior side of his new side.

“We are pleased to announce that Yeboah Emmanuel, a 19-year-old young striker from Ghana, is the new footballer of our second team. We wish him good luck and many achievements at our club!” Cluj announced on their Facebook page.

The teenager scored 10 goals and provided 4 assists in 16 appearances in all competitions this season and also won eight man of the match awards in the process.