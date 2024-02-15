1 hour ago

Ghanaian actor and skit maker, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, well known as Dr. Likee, and Andrea Owusu, popularly referred to as Efia Odo, dominated conversations on social media during the Valentine’s Day celebration on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

In a viral video that caught the public's attention, Efia Odo was wearing an all-red see-through straight dress.



Dr. Likee, on the other hand, clad in a red top that seemed like women’s attire, sparking wild reactions on social media.



In the video which has gone viral and has been sighted by GhanaWeb, Dr. Likee, full of joy, presented a red flower to Efia Odo, wishing her 'Happy Valentine’s Day.'



After receiving the flower from Dr. Likee, Efia Odo responded, “Thank you, baby.”



The video has ignited rumors that the two celebrities are on the verge of dating or have already begun dating, due to the way and manner they were acting.

Regardless of the rumors, neither Efia Odo nor Dr. Likee has publicly affirmed nor denied the reports.



