On March 3d, 2020, ROSATOM participated in Africa Energy Indaba Forum, which was hosted in Cape Town, South Africa.

Ryan Collyer, acting CEO of Rosatom Central and Southern Africa highlighted the global shift towards nuclear, not only in the energy sector but also to address a myriad of other issues.

His speech was focused on the possible use of nuclear technologies for desalination purposes apart from heat and electricity supply and the latest developments of ROSATOM in the area of SMRs featuring RITM-200 reactor technology.

ROSATOM SMRs can be a good alternative to diesel generators providing reliable power supply and preventing harmful emissions at a competitive price.

Speaking at Energy Indaba, Ryan Collyer put a special emphasis on ROSATOM’s current developments in the field of small modular reactors. In particular, he presented RITM-200, an advanced pressurized-water reactor that incorporates all the best features from its predecessors – ship reactors.

R. Collyer added that the main advantages of RITM-200 reactor are cost-efficiency, small size and safety. RITM-200 is designed for nuclear icebreakers, land-based small NPPs, and floating nuclear power plants.

He also pointed out that RITM-200 is a reference reactor. ROSATOM has already constructed six RITM-200 reactors by now. Two reactors onboard Arktika icebreaker have already attained criticality.

The speaker also outlined the features of the floating nuclear power plant that was connected to the grid at the end of 2019 and started supplying electricity to the grid. At present, ROSATOM is working on the next generation of the offshore nuclear power plants – an optimized floating power unit (OFPU).

“We are working hard to do our part in delivering the great stories from our industry, to highlight its true potential to become a catalyst for sustainable development in Africa. We all understand that nuclear will play a vital role in achieving the United Nations sustainability goals not only in Africa but across the globe,” noted Ryan Collyer.

About Rosatom

ROSATOM is the only company in the world to offer integrated clean energy solutions across the nuclear supply chain and beyond, including design, construction and operation of nuclear power stations, uranium mining, conversion and enrichment, supply of nuclear fuel, decommissioning, spent fuel storage and transportation and safe nuclear waste disposal. With 70 years’ continuous experience, the company is the world leader in high-performance solutions for all kinds of nuclear power plants. It is also working in the segments of wind generation, nuclear medicine, energy storage and other.

Headquartered in Moscow, the company brings together over 300 enterprises and organizations and over 250,000 employees. Globally, the company has the second biggest uranium reserves, has more than a third of the world’s enrichment market, and is the world's biggest builder of the latest generation nuclear power stations and US$133 billion 10-years export order book.