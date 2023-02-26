58 minutes ago

The Founder and CEO of Rosie The Glam Factory Mrs Paries Augusta Nyeswah has Re-opened one of the biggest ultra-modern unisex grooming centre at Nikoi Street, East Legon in Accra- Ghana.

The opening of the new business centre comes after appeals from their customers.

Mrs Paries in an interview stated that It was a great desire to expand their working space in order to include more services and increase the number of staff to adequately cater for customers' needs.

Some of these changes also included sourcing talented and experienced staff to improve our services and give customers value for money.

Our aim is to start and continue this journey with both old and new customers.

She noted that the goal of setting up this business is to demystify the myth (beauty is a pain) creating glam with comfort.

“Seven years ago I started this journey with not so much of an idea of what I was doing but I was willing to make a change and be the change. When I get complaints like arghh my wig is too tight, I get headaches from wearing them, it’s too hot I don’t feel like my head is breathing, my makeup feels too heavy on my face, feels like I’m wearing a mask, my nails don’t look natural, why can’t I get everything done well in one space, even Me, a lover of fashion had difficulties in getting things done the way I felt was natural and trust me the list goes on. All I did was try to figure out how to make people feel better/comfortable with whatever they chose to enhance their natural beauty".

"Today I can comfortably say, we have been able to achieve this by creating breathable and comfortable wigs that stay on all day with no headaches, makeup that looks glamorous but feels like skin and looks fresh till you take it off, nails that are beautiful and artistic but feel light and natural and not to forget they last for as long as they want to keep it on, one space that you can walk into and have everything done to satisfaction".

She also added that her outfit is still committed to offering premium services.

"We have been able to carve a niche for ourselves and people have come to embrace the fact that beauty doesn’t have to mean pain.

Join the train “Glam with Comfort“ at Rosie the glam factory and say goodbye to putting up with pain to look and feel glamorous".

The newly opened business centre can boost of ultra-modern equipments that will make customers feel livable.