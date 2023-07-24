3 hours ago

Lower-tier football club, Rospak FC, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing promotion to compete in the prestigious Ghana National Division One League for the upcoming season.

The club's exceptional performance during the 2022/23 Division 2 Super League in the Western Region propelled them to this significant achievement.

At the culmination of the competition, Rospak FC sealed their promotion with a convincing 3-0 victory over Team Move FC this weekend.

Throughout the 90 minutes of play, Rospak FC demonstrated their dominance, with Rashid Yussif's brace and a goal from Michael Akuoku propelling them to the all-important victory.

The promotion is a testament to Rospak FC's hard work, dedication, and talent on the field.

The club's success has been well-recognized, as fellow Ghanaian football club, Medeama SC, took to their official Twitter page to extend their congratulations to the developmental squad for achieving this fantastic feat.

With promotion secured, Rospak FC will now focus on preparations before the 2023/24 football season commences. The team is eager to make a mark in the highly competitive Division One League and showcase their potential in Ghanaian football.

As they look ahead to the new campaign, Rospak FC will undoubtedly strive to excel and prove themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

The promotion provides a valuable opportunity for the club to continue their progress and compete at a higher level, and fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming season to witness the team's growth and achievements.