4 hours ago

The Rotary Club of Accra Industrial has commissioned a comprehensive water system and donated food items to the Senior Correctional Centre at Roman Ridge. The project, which started in February 2023, aims to address the inadequate water situation at the correctional facility following a request from the center’s management.

During a brief ceremony attended by Rotarians and Prison Officers before the commissioning, Rotary Club President Dean Senchim highlighted that the project aligns with one of Rotary International’s focus areas, specifically “Water Sanitation and Hygiene.” He emphasized that a call to the club is a call to action.

The water system comprises a new 1.5Hp submersible pump, a modern power house switch, a blockwork platform, and a 10,000-liter water reservoir.

During the unveiling and handover of the water project to Deputy Director of Prison Millicent Owusu (Officer Command), President Dean stressed the importance of the institution taking ownership and responsibility for the water system to ensure its sustainability. Rotary believes that sustainability is crucial in delivering public goods.

President Dean expressed gratitude to the MOHINANI GROUP (manufacturers of Poly tank), DIAMOND CEMENT, DAILY FOOD, and HAPPY ME FOUNDATION for their support and contributions, acknowledging their role in the success of the project.

Accompanied by the team of Accra Industrial Rotarians, President Dean donated various food items to the facility to meet the daily needs of the inmates. In response, the Deputy Director of the facility expressed profound gratitude to the Rotary Club and its sponsors for their incredible humanitarian gesture, on behalf of the management and all the inmates.

She noted that the water project will serve approximately four (4) inmate dormitories, addressing water inadequacies and improving security by minimizing inmate movements for water.

However, she mentioned that the facility still faces numerous challenges that need to be addressed, and she appealed to other clubs for assistance. The handover ceremony was attended by representatives from the Mohinani Group, Past Assistant Governor Awal of Rotary District 9102, past and incoming leaders of the club, as well as Rotarians from sister clubs who graced the occasion.

Source: citifmonline