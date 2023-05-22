3 hours ago

The Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association (RNMA) has suspended its decision to embark on a demonstration following negotiations with the government.

Members of the group weeks ago embarked on a demonstration protesting over their conditions of service.

But members of the group in a statement said they have put on hold the demonstration after government assured to work on their unpaid allowances after a meeting held between its leadership and the Ministry of Health on Thursday 18, 2023.

Amongst the things agreed on between the government and GRNMA, include financial clearance for the current rotation group of Nurses and Midwives expected to be released by the end of this month, biometric registration will not be required.

“We are by this notice entreating all our cherished members to remain calm as leadership takes the necessary steps in getting our allowances paid fully. Also, we shall hold on with the nationwide massive demonstration till the end of this month. We appreciate the Ghana Registered Nurses And Midwives Association for the timely interventions”.

“The following was agreed upon at the end of the meeting: Financial clearance for the current rotation group of Nurses and Midwives is expected to be released hopefully by the end of this month. There would be no need for biometric registration. The only requirement for the generation of the staff ID and payment of your due allowances is your Ghana card details,” GRNMA noted in its statement.

The Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association last week called on the government to prioritize the payment of allowances to their members.

The group says the failure of the government to pay the allowances is causing severe hardship for its members.

According to the group, the hardship has led to the demise of one of its members, Paul Dodzi.

The deceased Rotational Nurse is reported to have allegedly taken his own life at Asankragua in the Western Region because of hardship.

Read below the full statement by GRNMA

