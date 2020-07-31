2 hours ago

It appears there will be a fresh lease of life for out of favour Ghanaian winger Nana Opoku Ampomah out of the Fortuna Dusseldorf hell.

The winger has had a season to forget after moving to Germany last season to join then newly promoted German Bundesliga sides.

After the 2019/2020 German Bundesliga season, Fortuna Dusseldorf could not retain their topflight status as they were relegated.

Latest to join the scramble for the signature of the wide-man is Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp FC

According to news outlet Nieuwsblad, Royal Antwerp are eager to tie down the talented Ghanaian winger as they want to restructure their attacking options for the coming season.

Already two European sides Besiktas and APOEL Nicosia have shown an interest in the exciting winger who is looking for a way out of the relegated side.

The Ghanaian winger joined Fortuna Dusseldorf last summer from Belgian Jupiler side Waasland-Beveren.

After the misfortune of injuries and loss of form the Ghanaian could not translate his superb pre-season form and made only 16 appearances for Fortuna Dusseldorf scoring twice and providing just an assist.