8 hours ago

Royal Gate Hotel has extended its sponsorship agreement with Medeama Sporting Club for another year, enhancing the package for the Ghanaian champions.

The hospitality company, owned by the club’s Vice Chief Executive Alfred Owusu, has increased its sponsorship amount to GH₵30,000, up from GH₵20,000 the previous year.

As part of the improved deal, Royal Gate Hotel will provide Medeama with 120 standard room accommodations over the course of one year, aiming to support the club's efforts and ease the financial burden associated with hosting guests at hotels.

The sponsorship agreement aligns with Royal Gate Hotel's commitment to corporate social responsibility, contributing to local sports development and fostering a positive relationship between the host communities and the hotel.

The gesture is seen as a way to assist Medeama Sporting Club and contribute to the club's success.

The signing ceremony took place at Medeama's secretariat, with Alfred Owusu representing Royal Gate Hotel and Joseph Tetteh Zutah signing on behalf of Medeama.

This renewed partnership comes as Medeama SC aims to build on its second-place finish from the previous season.