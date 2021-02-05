3 hours ago

The Anglican Bishop of Asante-Mampong, the Rt Rev. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, was elected Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana at a special meeting of the Internal Province of Ghana Synod on January 15, 2021, at the Cathedral Church of St Cyprian the Martyr.

He was chosen as the successor to the Most Rev. Dr Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, Bishop of Kumasi and Metropolitan Archbishop of Ghana, who will retire on February 12, 2021.

Archbishop-elect Dr Ben-Smith will hold the post until he retires or leaves office.

Dioceses

The Internal Province of Ghana currently has 11 dioceses: Accra, Koforidua, Ho, Sekondi-Takoradi, Kumasi, Cape-Coast, Sefwi-Wiawso, Tamale, Sunyani, Asante-Mampong and Dunkwa-on-Offin.

Born on February 21, 1964, to Venerable Andrew Ben-Smith (former Anglican Priest) and Mrs Augustina Ben-Smith (both of blessed memory), Archbishop-Elect Dr Ben-Smith obtained Theological Education (Licentiate with Distinction) at the St Nicholas Anglican Seminary, Cape Coast—Ghana, 1985-1988.

He was ordained into the Diaconate St Cyprian Cathedral Church on December 18, 1988, by Rt Rev. Edmund Kojo Yeboah, then Anglican Bishop of Kumasi, and ordained into Priesthood on August 13, 1989, at St Justin’s Anglican Church, Nkawie by Rt. Rev Edmund Kojo Yeboah, Anglican Bishop of Kumasi.

Ordination

He was ordained and consecrated as Suffragan Bishop under the Anglican Diocese of Kumasi on May 22, 2011, by the Most Rev Dr Justice Ofei Akrofi, Archbishop of the Church of the Province of West Africa and enthroned as first Diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Asante Mampong on November 30, 2014.

He has a Master of Arts Degree in Religion, Majored in Philosophy of Religion, Apologetics and Comparative religions at Asia United Theological 1990-1992. Master of Philosophy Research, Majored in Sociology of Religion, New Religious Movements, University of Wales, Cardiff, United Kingdom, 2001-2004 and Doctor of Philosophy, Manchester University, United Kingdom, 2007-2010.

The Archbishop-elect has also served in various capacities such as Vice Dean, St Nicholas Anglican Seminary, Cape Coast, Ghana 2007-2010; Chairman of Academic Board, St Nicholas Anglican Seminary, Cape Coast, Ghana 2004-2010; Visiting scholar, Selly Oak College, University of Birmingham, 2007-2008.

Bishop Dr Cyril is currently Chairman of Council of St Monica’s College of Education, Asante Mampong 2017; Member of Council Anglican University College of Technology, Ghana; Member of Board of Ghana Teaching Council; Bishop in Charge of Human Resources and Development Desk, Church of the Province of West Africa; Chairman of Council Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School, Ejura; Chairman of Board of Governors, Mampong Babies Home; Chairman of St Monica’s Senior High Schools, and Member of Board of Trustees, St Nicholas Seminary, Cape Coast.

Rt Rev. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith is married to Christina Ben-Smith (Nee Beur) with three children: Nana Adjoa, Paula and Robert.

The Archbishop-elect will be enthroned on February 27, 2021 at St Michael and All Angels Cathedral Church, Asante-Mampong.