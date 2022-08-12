17 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Real Tamale United (RTU) have appointed Baba Nuhu Mallam as their new coach ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

Coach Baba Nuhu has signed a two-year deal with the club with an option for a further year.

"RTU appoints Baba Nuhu Mallam new as manager Real Tamale United is delighted to announce the appointment of Baba Nuhu Mallam as First Team Manager from the beginning of this season until June 2024, with the option to extend for a further year." the club announced.

He replaces coach Shaibu Tanko who resigned from his role after helping the club survive relegation last season.

Coach Tanko guided RTU to escape relegation with a 4-1 win against Hearts of Oak in the final game of the season.

Baba holds a BA in Development Education from the University of Development Studies, Tamale. He also has an HND, RSA III in Marketing and a Diploma in Computer Software from Tamale Technical University.

Baba Nuhu holds a CAF license A and UEFA B and other coaching certificates including FIFA Elite Women, grassroots, youth football course and GFA 5-year Development course certificate.

He qualified Lepo Ladies (Pearl Pia ladies) to the National Women Premier League in 2012/2013.

In 2017, he won Gold as coach of the Northern Regional Women Team during the National Sports Festival in Kumasi.

Aside women’s football, Baba Nuhu handled former Premier League side Bolga All Stars in the 2016/2017 season.

He was an assistant coach in 2018 when the Black Maidens played at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Uruguay. He got appointed as Black Maidens Head Coach in January 2020.

RTU managed to finish 15th on the league table with 41 points to maintain their status in the Ghana Premier League season.