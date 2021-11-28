32 minutes ago

Real Tamale United made light work of AshantiGold SC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale on Sunday in their match day 5 clash.

After AshgGold's fine 2-0 win over Hearts last week, they could not continue their fine form as they surrendered to defeat up north.

The home side started the game in dominant fashion but it took a while for the opener to come as the away side kept RTU at bay for long spells.

Real Tamale United made it back to back home wins in Tamale as they recovered from their 5-1 loss to Aduana FC to record a well-deserved 2-0 win against AshantiGold SC.

RTU shot into the lead in the 38th minute through Ishmael Nketia who slotted home from close range to register his first goal of the season. RTU doubled their lead in the 59th minute as defender Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen scored with a powerful header.