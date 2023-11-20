1 hour ago

Real Tamale United emerged victorious with a 3-1 win against Dreams FC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in a Ghana Premier League encounter.

Afriyie Owusu proved to be the standout performer for Real Tamale United as he netted a hat-trick in a dominating performance.

The first goal came in the 7th minute when Owusu capitalized on a defensive error to slot the ball into the net.

He extended the lead in the 32nd minute, taking advantage of a chaotic situation to score the second goal.

Owusu completed his hat-trick just four minutes into the second half, putting Real Tamale United in a commanding position.

Dreams FC managed to pull one back through Agyenim Boateng Mensah in the 50th minute, but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback.

The victory solidifies Real Tamale United's position in the league standings, showcasing their strength and prowess in the Ghana Premier League.