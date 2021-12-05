3 hours ago

Berekum Chelsea have not improved since the changes in the dug out and also in the board room with a new ownership at the club as RTU beat them at the once dreaded Golden City Park.

The Bibires who have had a torrid start to the season were very dominant as they caused RTU all sorts of problems but could not find the break through.

RTU'S talisman David Abagna Sandan left it very late as he struck the decisive goal for the visitors to take all three points.

It appeared the game was heading for a 0-0 stalemate after the two teams gave it all in the 90 minutes but deep into stoppage time David Abagnan had other ideas.

His goal was like a dagger through the hearts of the Berekum Chelsea home fans as they trudged out of the stadium after the goal in the 92nd minute.