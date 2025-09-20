2 hours ago

The Rubber Processors Association of Ghana has cautioned that the country could lose more than $100 million annually if urgent steps are not taken to boost local value addition in the rubber sector.

The warning follows a recent surge in raw rubber exports, much of which industry players say is being channeled through unregulated outlets.

Speaking in an interview on September 19, 2025, the Association’s Chairman, Emmanuel Akwasi Owusu, expressed concern that foreign companies are exploiting Ghana’s relatively low raw rubber prices to the detriment of the domestic economy.

“Because our prices are cheaper—about $600 compared to $800 elsewhere—foreign buyers simply take the raw material away. We are giving jobs to people in other countries while collapsing our own economy,” he lamented.

Mr. Owusu explained that Ghana’s dependence on raw rubber exports is undermining the country’s economic potential.

“Every year, if we don’t add value, we lose $100 million. Raw rubber sold at $600 could generate an additional $900 if processed locally. When you multiply that by our annual production, the loss is significant,” he said.

The Association is urging government to strictly enforce existing regulations to safeguard local processors. Strengthening value addition, they argue, will not only protect industry players but also create jobs and increase revenue in the sector.