3 hours ago

Ghana's Ruben Acquah was integral as SV Ried beat SV Lafnitz to keep their grip atop the Erste Liga in Austria at the Josko Arena on Friday.

The home side won by 3-1 in a game which was mostly one sided as the away side barely put up a fight.

Jefte opened the scores for the home side in the 20th minute before Thomas Reifeltshammer added the second in the 33rd minute just before half time.

The home side went into the half time break with a comfortable two nil lead.

In the 76th minute, the away side reduced the deficit when Kresimir Kovačević tucked home to make the home side nervy.

But the home side made the results safe in the dying embers of the game when Bernd Gschweidl scored the third for SV Reid.

The central midfielder was integral in the middle of the park for the league leaders as they brushed aside the efforts of SV Lafnitz.

Acquah played for 76 minutes before he was replaced by Arne Ammerer.

SV Ried is currently first on the Liga 2 league table after 20 matches with 48 points, with SK Austria Klagenfurt in second place with 37 points after 19 matches.