5 hours ago

The Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said that his competence is not in doubt as the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is searching for a running mate.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said that the Vice President knows his credentials but it is Dr Bawmuia's prerogative to make that decision.

Speaking in an interview with TV3's Kemmini Amanor, the Suame Member of Parliament said when asked whether he is interested in the vice presidential candidate position “Is there any contest for the position of re-running mate?

“The man knows me and knows my competencies, he knows my credentials, if he thinks that I am the right person it is his choice but there are many others who also have the ability. Could I be the running mate? It is for others to judge, it is not for me.”

Dr Bawumia recently won the presidential primaries of the NPP after being officially declared winner by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC).

He polled a total of 118,210 votes out of 193,346 to become the winner. His votes represented 61.47 percent of the total valid votes cast.

His closest contender was Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who polled a total of 71,996 votes, representing 37.41 percent to come second.

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto polled 1,459, representing 0.76 percent to come third.

He was followed by former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, who polled a total of 781, representing 0.41 percent.

Per the results of the primaries, the Vice President will lead the ruling party into next year's elections.

His major hurdle will be facing a former president, John Dramani Mahama, who was elected last May as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).