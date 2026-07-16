Rural banking sector grows to GH¢26bn, serves over 8 million customers – BoG

Ghana’s rural banking industry has expanded into a GH¢26 billion sector, with 147 licensed institutions providing financial services to more than 8 million customers as of May 2026, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Asiama, has disclosed.

Dr Asiama said the remarkable growth demonstrates the impact of the country’s rural banking model, which was established five decades ago to extend formal banking services to communities that had limited access to traditional financial institutions.

“What started with one bank at Nyakrom has grown into 147 licensed institutions, nearly 1,000 branches, over 8 million customers, and an asset base of about GH¢26 billion as of May this year,” he said.

The BoG Governor made the remarks on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at an event marking the 50th anniversary of Ghana’s Rural Banking Programme.

According to Dr Asiama, the figures go beyond measuring the expansion of financial institutions, describing them as proof that the vision behind the establishment of rural banks has been achieved.

“These are not just indicators of institutional growth; they represent a confirmation that the original idea was successful,” he stated.

He explained that the rural banking initiative began in 1976 with the establishment of Nyakrom Rural Bank in the Central Region, the first community-owned bank in Ghana.

Dr Asiama said the programme was introduced because conventional banking systems were not adequately meeting the financial needs of farmers, traders, and residents in rural communities.

“People saved, borrowed, and built their livelihoods, but they did so without access to a bank that was designed to serve their needs,” he noted.

He highlighted the contribution of rural banks to agricultural financing, support for small and medium-sized businesses, savings mobilisation, and the integration of rural communities into the formal financial system.

However, the Governor acknowledged that the sector has experienced difficulties over the years, including governance challenges and institutional failures that affected public trust in some areas.

He stressed that when a rural bank collapsed, the impact was felt directly within the affected communities through lost savings and reduced confidence in local financial institutions.

Dr Asiama said the Bank of Ghana’s ongoing reforms are aimed at improving the resilience of the sector while maintaining its core objective of promoting financial inclusion.

The reforms include the transformation of rural banks into community banks and expanding the community banking model to cover urban areas.

He added that the continued success of community banking will depend on preserving public confidence, transparency, accountability, and active participation at the local level.

“These are the principles that must guide the sector for the next 50 years,” he said.