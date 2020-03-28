36 minutes ago

Interior Minister Ambrose Derry is urging the public to desist from panic buying of foodstuff and petroleum products ahead of the coming into effect of a partial lockdown announced by the president.

President Akufo-Addo announced last night parts of the country will be locked down for two weeks effective Monday as part of measures to curb the spread of the Covid – 19 virus.

Ambrose Derry says Ghanaians misunderstood portions of the president’s directive, hence the panic buying.

He told Joy News outside parliament house that markets, banks and fuel stations will continue to operate when the restriction takes effect and so there is no need for panic buying. “You can go to the market and buy food. And wherever food is sold will have food. So the rush to buy food is not necessary,” Mr Derry said.

He says his tour this morning show banks that usually open on Saturday are closed. He says the move is unnecessary because banks are exempt from the restrictions. I can assure you that these measures by the president are clearly thought through,” Mr Derry said.

“Filling stations are unnecessarily crowded. That is not safe because it could cause a fire. But they will remain open. That is not necessary,” he said.

He says the security agencies are ready to help enforce the restrictions as announced by the president if it becomes necessary.

“I advise that you stay at home as much as possible. Come out only within the measures you are allowed to come out. If you don’t, I will assure you the security will enforce it.

“We will do it firmly and we will do it with all the commitment you can get. Be rest assured,” Mr Derry concluded.

Source: peacefmonline