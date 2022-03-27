1 hour ago

Russia has blocked access to the website of German newspaper Bild, according to state media outlet RIA Novosti.

A reason for the move was not immediately given.

Restriction of the website came at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office, with Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor implementing the decision, RIA reported.

In a statement emailed to CNN, the newspaper’s editor-in-chief Johannes Boie say Bild “reports around the clock on Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine, in German and increasingly also in Russian. Russian censors‘ decisions to block our website confirms our journalistic work for democracy, freedom and human rights.”

Boie continued: “And their decision motivates us further to give Russian citizens even more opportunities to find news and facts beyond Russian government propaganda.“

Bild is a widely read newspaper in Germany, reaching “more than 13.5 million people daily,” according to a spokesperson for the publication.