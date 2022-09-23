2 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has stated that Ghana will not recognize any annexed territory of a sovereign state.

Her comment comes on the back of plans by Russia to hold a controversial referendum to annex four Ukrainian regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Speaking at the United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting held on September 22, the minister reiterated Ghana’s strong position against the invasion of Ukraine.

She bemoaned the various atrocities which has occasioned the war. Ayorkor Botchwey said for instance that some 14 million people have been displaced from their homes as well as women and children subjected to sexual and gender-based violence.

She described the effects the war as ‘intolerable’ and called for urgent steps to be taken to halt the war.

“Some 14 million people, mostly women and children, have been displaced from their homes and face heightened risk of conflict-related sexual and gender-based violence. Human trafficking, filtration processes and forced disappearances, torture and other violations of the right and freedom of the people are widespread,” Ayorkor Botchwey said.

“The suffering in Ukraine is abhorrent and should not be dismissed as the mere consequence of war. To do so, we will be endorsing the atrocities and sanctioning impunity. In this regard, we underscore the importance of ensuring accountability for all war crimes committed in Ukraine. Accountability is fundamental to preventing impunity,” she further added.

The Minister urged the Russian Federation to withdraw it troops from Ukraine in mutual respect for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, which was once a member of the Soviet Union.

She stated that Ghana will not recognize territories which are forcefully acquired from countries which are sovereign.

“We have expressed several times our principled position against the aggression on Ukraine which we consider to be a disregard for rules of international law and the principles of the charter.

“Ukraine as a sovereign state and a member of this organization has every right, we believe, and indeed a responsibility to defend its territorial integrity and political independence. We recognize the tremendous courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

“Ghana does not and will not recognize any territory that is unilaterally and forcefully acquired as dismembered from a sovereign entity.

“We reiterate the call on the Russian Federation to immediately and unconditionally cease its operations, withdraw it troops, from the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine and respect it neighbours sovereignty and political independence,” Ayorkor Botchwey remarked.

Background

Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year after the latter had shown signs of joining the European security bloc, Nato. The war has been condemned by a majority of world leaders.

The government of Ghana has also been partly blaming the ongoing war for it economic challenges.

Speaking on Wednesday, September 21, 2022; at the UN General Assembly Meeting, President Akufo-Addo indicated that the ‘bombs and bullets’ being launched at Ukraine was hitting the pocket of African countries.

“As we grappled with these economic challenges, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine burst upon us, aggravating an already difficult situation.

“It is not just the dismay that we feel at seeing such deliberate devastation of cities and towns in Europe in the year 2022, we are feeling this war directly in our lives in Africa.

“Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits our pockets and our economies in Africa. The economic turmoil is global with inflation as the number one enemy this year,” he added.