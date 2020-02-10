38 minutes ago

The Association of Community Health Nurses has appealed to authorities to protect its members following the rape and murder of Ruth Eshun, a nurse in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The association wants the Ministry of Health (MoH) and related agencies to ensure the “security and safety of nurses and midwives in all parts of the country, especially hard-to-reach areas.”

Their plea follows the killing of Ruth Ama Eshun whose lifeless body was found a few metres away from her residence on February 3, 2020.

The deceased nurse who until her death was a Registered Community Health Nurse at the Sewua Health Centre in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region is alleged to have been gang-raped and killed by some persons who are yet to be identified.

Reports indicate one person has been arrested in connection with the suspected murder.

A phone found at the crime scene was traced to the unidentified suspect.

National President of the Community Health Nurses Association, Esther Bamfo, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday said nurses no longer feel safe, following the murder of Ruth as they feel their lives are in danger.

“Our work is very dangerous; this is not the first time something as horrible as this has happened. We always have nurses being killed by unidentified persons and the authorities do nothing about it. Some are raped, some even get their houses burnt and nothing happens afterwards. Our lives are indeed in danger and our authorities need to help us,” she said.

She added that nurses were not receiving the needed protection as concerns regarding their conditions of service had fallen on deaf ears.

She appealed to the Ghana Police Service to expedite investigations into the murder to bring to book persons found culpable.

Source: adomonline