Accra Hearts of Oak were handed a crude reality check by north African side Wydad Athletic Club in their second leg clash at the Mohammed V Stadium on Sunday night.

Hearts were handed a heavy 6-1 demolition by WAC in a one sided game which proved the dominance of north African sides on their sub Saharan counterparts when it comes to club football.

The Hearts gaffer Samuel Boadu made two changes with Caleb Amankwaah replacing FredrickAnsah Botchway and William Denkyi taking the place of the unfit Raddy Ovouka.

It did not take long as the host made their intentions very clear from the onset with Tanzanian striker Simon Msuva heading home a cross from the right flank form El Amoudi in just two minutes.

WAC tightened the screw as they added to the phobians misery when Ayman El Hassouni effected a free kick from about 25 yards as the Hearts wall gleefully jumped as he slotted the ball under the wall and beyond the dive of goalkeeper Richard Attah to make it 2-0.

The phobians were also runs in the opening minutes of the game as they chased shadows and struggled to keep up with the relentless pressing from their host.

WAC added the third goal through a corner kick which was powered home by centre-back Achraf Dari who was left umarked in the box.

Goalkeeper Richard Attah who was the saviour was the villain this time as the referee adjudged he tripped a WAC player in the box with captain Yahaya Jabrane stepping up to convert the penalty to make 4-0 in the 37th minute of the game.

After the break the host added the fifth goal through defender El Amoud before Simon Msuva grabbed his brace as he added the sixth goal on the hour mark to cap off a dominant display.

The phobians scored a consolation goal through substitute Patrick Razak after a pass from fellow substitute Ansah Botchway to make it 6-1 nut it was too late to stage a fight back as the Ghanaian side lost 6-2 on aggregate and drop into the CAF Confederations Cup.