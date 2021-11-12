Gospel singer S.K Frimpong, popularly known as Minister S.K, has been emerged Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Western Gospel Awards which came off on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Word of Life Assemblies of God Church in Sekondi/Takoradi, Western Region.
The Prolific GH Entertainment organized the awards which sought to honor outstanding musical achievements in the Region.
S.K Frimpong also bagged the Worship Song of the Year.
Gospel musician KDM also walked home with three awards and gospel musician J-Josh with two awards including Video of the Year.
Minister Navah won the Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year while MaxPraize won Praise Song of the Year.
Ewuraba Eesi was also crowned on the night with the Female Gospel Artiste of the Year.
Kwamiena won Male Vocalist of the Year and AJ Quansah leaving the event venue with joy as she won the Best Female Vocalist.
Sixteenth Angelic Choir won Choral Choir/Group of the Year and Fusion was adjudged the Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year.
Wesleyan Symphonic Choir Ghana also won Non-Denominational Choir/Group of the Year
This maiden edition of the Western Gospel Awards is purposed to appreciate and reward gospel music talents originating from the Western Region.
This year’s event which is the maiden edition was hosted by Media Personality John Kay and Youth Empowerment Activist Lady Reverend Princess Ada Ayoka, formerly known as Adalicious Ada.
The event was climaxed with performances from artistes like J-Josh, AJ Quansah, Kingzkid, MaxPraize, Sixteenth Angelic Choir and Symphonic Choir Ghana among others.
Full list below:
Western Gospel Artiste of the Year
SK Frimpong
Western Gospel Collaboration of the Year
Only You Yah by KDM (PO Kwabena Donkor) ft Joyce Blessing
Western New Gospel Artiste of the Year
Mabel Love
Western Female Gospel Artiste of the Year
Ewuraba Eesi
Western Male Gospel Artiste of the Year
KDM
Western Gospel Song of the Year
KDM - Only You Yah ft Joyce Blessing
Western Female Vocalist of the Year
AJ Quansah
Western Instrumentalist of the Year
Aaron Assefuah
Western Male Vocalist of the Year
Kwamiena
Western Gospel Radio/TV Presenter of the Year
Brother Ishmael - Empire FM
Western Denominational Choir of the Year
ICGC Kings Temple Choir
Western Choral Choir/Group of the Year
Sixteenth Angelic Choir
Western Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year
Fusion
Western Non-Denominational Choir/Group of the Year
Wesleyan Symphonic Choir Ghana
Western Gospel Traditional Song of Year
“Mene Nyame Reye” by Apostle Eddy Acquah
Western Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year
J-Josh
Western Praise Song of the Year
“Yahweh” by MaxPraize
Western Worship Song of the Year
“Weapon of Worship” by SK Frimpong
Western Producer of the Year
Jake Beatz
Western Best Gospel Artiste – DIASPORA
Navah
Western Songwriter of the Year
“Kameho Ende” by Princess Tina
Western Gospel Music Video of the Year
“I am Worthy” by J-Josh
Western Best Blogger of the Year (Technical)
Ali Hashim - Ghanaprex
Western Gospel Manager of the Year
Isaac Nartey (Zhikay’s)
Pacesetters of Urban Gospel of the Decade
Kingzkid
Western industry Honor
Evg. Ernestina Koney
Remarkable Contribution to the Growth of Western Region Gospel Industry
Rev Charlie Sam
Lifetime Achievement Award
Apostle Wosonyewana Yeboah
Source: peacefmonline.com
