Gospel singer S.K Frimpong, popularly known as Minister S.K, has been emerged Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Western Gospel Awards which came off on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Word of Life Assemblies of God Church in Sekondi/Takoradi, Western Region.

The Prolific GH Entertainment organized the awards which sought to honor outstanding musical achievements in the Region.

S.K Frimpong also bagged the Worship Song of the Year.

Gospel musician KDM also walked home with three awards and gospel musician J-Josh with two awards including Video of the Year.

Minister Navah won the Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year while MaxPraize won Praise Song of the Year.

Ewuraba Eesi was also crowned on the night with the Female Gospel Artiste of the Year.

Kwamiena won Male Vocalist of the Year and AJ Quansah leaving the event venue with joy as she won the Best Female Vocalist.

Sixteenth Angelic Choir won Choral Choir/Group of the Year and Fusion was adjudged the Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year.

Wesleyan Symphonic Choir Ghana also won Non-Denominational Choir/Group of the Year

This maiden edition of the Western Gospel Awards is purposed to appreciate and reward gospel music talents originating from the Western Region.

This year’s event which is the maiden edition was hosted by Media Personality John Kay and Youth Empowerment Activist Lady Reverend Princess Ada Ayoka, formerly known as Adalicious Ada.

The event was climaxed with performances from artistes like J-Josh, AJ Quansah, Kingzkid, MaxPraize, Sixteenth Angelic Choir and Symphonic Choir Ghana among others.

Full list below:

Western Gospel Artiste of the Year

SK Frimpong

Western Gospel Collaboration of the Year

Only You Yah by KDM (PO Kwabena Donkor) ft Joyce Blessing

Western New Gospel Artiste of the Year

Mabel Love

Western Female Gospel Artiste of the Year

Ewuraba Eesi

Western Male Gospel Artiste of the Year

KDM

Western Gospel Song of the Year

KDM - Only You Yah ft Joyce Blessing

Western Female Vocalist of the Year

AJ Quansah

Western Instrumentalist of the Year

Aaron Assefuah

Western Male Vocalist of the Year

Kwamiena

Western Gospel Radio/TV Presenter of the Year

Brother Ishmael - Empire FM

Western Denominational Choir of the Year

ICGC Kings Temple Choir

Western Choral Choir/Group of the Year

Sixteenth Angelic Choir

Western Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year

Fusion

Western Non-Denominational Choir/Group of the Year

Wesleyan Symphonic Choir Ghana

Western Gospel Traditional Song of Year

“Mene Nyame Reye” by Apostle Eddy Acquah

Western Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year

J-Josh

Western Praise Song of the Year

“Yahweh” by MaxPraize

Western Worship Song of the Year

“Weapon of Worship” by SK Frimpong

Western Producer of the Year

Jake Beatz

Western Best Gospel Artiste – DIASPORA

Navah

Western Songwriter of the Year

“Kameho Ende” by Princess Tina

Western Gospel Music Video of the Year

“I am Worthy” by J-Josh

Western Best Blogger of the Year (Technical)

Ali Hashim - Ghanaprex

Western Gospel Manager of the Year

Isaac Nartey (Zhikay’s)

Pacesetters of Urban Gospel of the Decade

Kingzkid

Western industry Honor

Evg. Ernestina Koney

Remarkable Contribution to the Growth of Western Region Gospel Industry

Rev Charlie Sam

Lifetime Achievement Award

Apostle Wosonyewana Yeboah

Source: peacefmonline.com