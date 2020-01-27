2 hours ago

Two out of four persons who stole 300 cattle from Kete-Krachi in the Oti Region have been arrested by the Police in Savannah Region.

Ibrahim Imoro and Amadu Imoro were said to have taken the stolen cows to a farm settlement near Kosorgbor in the Savannah Region.

They were arrested from their hideout Sunday night, a police statement said on Monday.

“Their arrest was made possible due to information given by a patriotic Ghanaian, whom we salute this morning,” the statement said.

“We are using this story to also encourage you to support your Police with information, to help rid this country of criminals,” it added.