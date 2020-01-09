1 hour ago

South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has called for legalisation of cannabis trade in order to collect more tax revenue.

He made the announcement on Twitter that he will put the idea to cabinet:

I found this growing at the Farm! Cut it down or allow it to grow? How did it get here? Should we just legalize this thing once and for all? I can see the responses!! Say it!! pic.twitter.com/voTFg67sXB

— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2020

He also tweeted a series of pictures showing it already growing:

My neighbor found this thing too! The soil is ready in Makgobaskloof to grow it LEGALLY!! The economy of Lusikisiki and Tzaneen is waiting for legal growth of the stuff!! R4bn plus!! Tax money!! pic.twitter.com/6OxJgaajGg

— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2020

In 2019 South Africa's Constitutional Court ruled that the private possession, use and cultivation of cannabis is decriminalised.

Selling cannabis at any scale remains illegal.