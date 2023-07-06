55 minutes ago

Former team manager of Hearts of Oak, Saban Quaye, has boldly challenged the belief in mysticism and supernatural forces in football, asserting that the true power behind the game lies in psychology.

Quaye, who enjoyed a successful tenure with the team, emphasized that their accomplishments were not influenced by any mythical forces but rather by the psychological strength and tactical strategies employed.

In a candid revelation, Quaye expressed his firm belief that juju, a term commonly associated with mystical practices in African football, played no role in achieving victories.

Instead, he highlighted the significance of the human mind in attaining success on the football pitch.

"Yes, I said it. There is no juju [black magic] in football. It was all psychology. I learned that and applied it. You know Kotoko and Hearts are traditional clubs, and the supporters really assisted me," Quaye revealed during an interview with Kessben Sports.

Quaye further explained that his approach to team management focused on tactics and psychological techniques, rather than relying on supernatural forces.

He shared an anecdote about a Muslim friend from Ghana's northern region who imparted valuable knowledge on how to harness luck and positivity.

Quaye's statements challenge prevailing beliefs and shed light on the importance of the psychological aspect of the game.

He attributed his success to the mindset and receptiveness of the players, emphasizing that the team's achievements were a result of their psychological preparation rather than any supernatural practices.

Saban Quaye played a significant role in the all-conquering Hearts of Oak side led by the late coach Jones Attuquayefio in the early 2000s, securing the treble, including the CAF Champions League.

His perspective highlights the power of the human mind and challenges long-held notions of mysticism in football.