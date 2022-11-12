2 hours ago

A total of 785 new lawyers were called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The candidates, presented by the Ghana School of Law to the General Legal Council (GLC) consisted of professional law and post-call law students.

The 2022 call to the Bar marks the 59th Anniversary in the history of enrolment onto the Roll of Lawyers.

The GLC convenes a formal meeting annually to enrol and call to the Ghana Bar, candidates who have successfully passed their professional law examination organized by the Ghana School of Law after their results have been certified.

When the new lawyers were called on Friday, at the Accra International Conference Center, Ms Sabina Sabia Bolsong emerged as the best all-round Performance Law Examination student and thus, winner of the respected John Mensah Sarbah Memorial Prize.

Ms Bolsong Esq. hails from the Upper East Region.

After graduating from the University of Cape Coast in 2019, she graduated with First Class LLB Degree and proceeded to the Ghana School of Law for the Professional Law Certificate in 2020.

Ms Bolsong also holds a degree in Economics and EntrepreneurshipDevelopment from the University of Development Studies, UDS. She completed Keta Secondary School.

Some of her significant awards includes: Dean’s Award, Magna Cum Laude Track, 2017 and Dean’s Award, Summa Cum Laude Track.

Sabina Sabia Bolsong believes that “law is not difficult, but it’s not for lazy students.”

Also on her LinkedIn status, she wrote:

"I AM VERY SINCERE, PRINCIPLED AND I ALWAYS STAND FOR THE TRUTH...AIMING AT READING LAW IN YEARS TO COME...I WANT TO BE COMFORTABLE AS WELL AS INDEPENDENT IN LIFE. I DO NOT ENTERTAIN LAZY PEOPLE AROUND ME AND I ALWAYS STRIVE FOR THE BEST. I BELIEVE IN THE THE SAYING THAT "A GOOD NAME IS BETTER THAN RICHES"

