5 hours ago

A bodyguard of the Member of Parliament for Saboba was fatally shot by gunmen, who are currently on the run, on Thursday evening, May 2, 2024.

According to a report by mynewsgh.com, the bodyguard, who was unnamed in the report, was assigned to Joseph Nikpe Bukari, a lawmaker representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Ghana Police Service, in a statement on Thursday, confirmed the fatal shooting of two of its officers.

MyNewsGh.com reported that the two officers, who were off-duty at the time, were shot in front of their private residence at Trassacco. One officer died at the scene, while the other succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at Legon Hospital.

The police statement read in part: "The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for two gunmen who fatally shot two off-duty police officers sitting in front of their private residence at Block Factory, East Trasacco, Accra, today, Thursday, May 2nd, 2024, at about 6:00 pm."

The statement further mentioned that the gunmen "did not take anything from the victims and sped off on a motorbike.

"An intelligence-led operation to apprehend the suspects is currently ongoing," the statement concluded.

Source: Ghanaweb