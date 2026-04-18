4 hours ago

The sudden increase in the price of sachet water, the “pure water” that millions of Ghanaians depend on daily, is not just another market fluctuation. It is a direct slap in the face of a clear directive from the Minister of Trade & Agribusiness. And Ghanaians must call it what it is: sabotage.

Only weeks ago, the Ministry issued a directive to stabilize the prices of essential commodities. The John Mahama-led government made it a core policy to hold the line against unjustified price shocks. The goal was simple: protect the poor and working class while broader agribusiness and trade reforms take root.

Yet sachet water producers and distributors have gone ahead to hike prices anyway. This is not a coincidence. The timing is too perfect. The defiance is too coordinated. When an entire industry ignores government on a basic necessity, we are no longer talking about supply and demand. We are talking about power.

Let’s be clear about what sachet water means in this country. This is not a luxury item. This is what a mason drinks on a construction site in Bortianor. This is what a market woman at Mallam sells to make a living. This is what a child in Ngleshie-Amanfro takes to school because the taps are not flowing. When you increase the price of pure water, you are reaching straight into the pockets of the most vulnerable Ghanaians.

That is why this move is so dangerous. The John Mahama administration has spent political capital to restore affordability and predictability to household expenses. For many families, knowing that the price of water, bread, or transport won’t jump overnight is the difference between coping and collapsing. This price hike rolls back that relief in one stroke.

Many within grassroot politics and civil society see this for what it is. This is a deliberate attack on the positive gains made under President Mahama. It weakens public confidence in government directives. It hands easy propaganda to opponents who want this administration to fail. And it tells ordinary people that government policy means nothing when powerful market actors decide otherwise.

The Ministry’s directive was not a suggestion. It was a policy instrument meant to prevent exactly this kind of shock. Flouting it creates policy incoherence. Today it is sachet water. Tomorrow it will be cooking oil, cement, or transport fares. If government cannot enforce a directive on water, what directive can it enforce?

This raises a hard question we must all confront: who truly sets policy in Ghana? The people elected John Mahama and his team to govern in their interest. That mandate cannot be vetoed by vested interests chasing short-term profit. If we allow that precedent, we are telling every cartel that they, not government, run this country.

Regulatory bodies cannot sit on their hands. The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, Ministry of Trade & Agribusiness, and Ghana Standards Authority must move. First, enforce compliance with the ministerial directive. Second, investigate whether this price hike is the result of collusion among producers. Third, protect Ghanaians from what looks increasingly like economic sabotage disguised as market forces.

Ghanaians are not asking for free water. They are asking for fairness and predictability. They are asking that when government says it will shield them from shocks on essentials, that promise holds.

The gains made under this administration are real. Inflation on key staples has been managed. Transport unions have held fares through dialogue. That is the positive trajectory this price hike now threatens. We cannot allow a few actors to derail it.

This is bigger than sachet water. This is about whether Ghana is governed by laws and directives, or by whoever shouts loudest in the market. The John Mahama-led government was elected to put the people first. That mandate must be respected.

The time to act is now. Before the next essential commodity follows the same path. Before ordinary Ghanaians lose faith that government can protect them.