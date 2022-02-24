1 hour ago

A former Chief of Staff in the Kufuor administration, Kojo Mpiani, has challenged President Akufo-Addo to sack embattled Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, for refusing the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s overtures to return to Parliament.

Since Parliament resumed sittings this year, the Dome Kwabenya MP has been in the United States.

Her absence is said to be seriously affecting the Majority side and its ability to do government business in the House, particularly the E-levy, which has not been officially tabled since last year.



As some want disciplinary measures to be taken against her immediately, others want government to consider options, including expelling her from the Party.

In an interview on JoyNews’ Upfront, Wednesday, Mr Mpiani asked the President to relieve her of her post as the Gender Minister if she does not resign.

“You were appointed by the President, I have given you a job to do; so, if you are not doing the job, what should I do as a President? You either resign from the job, or I sack you. I don’t see the real problem there…begging a minister to work; it never happens anywhere.”

“I’ve given you a job to do as a Minister, you didn’t come to me, or anybody asked me to appoint you. Maybe I saw something good in you, so I appointed you to be a Minister of State. You’re not going to work, and you want me to come and beg you to work? It shouldn’t happen that way; that should never happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, he urged the President to lead the charge for consensus building with the Minority Caucus to ensure smooth implementation of government business.

“We should be looking at a better way, the best way of resolving such issues [in Parliament]. We shouldn’t go to Parliament and be fighting there; we won’t agree, we agree. I think that’s not the way to go now.”

“The way to go is that leadership should now consult; leadership should convince, leadership should accept consensus so that for the next three years, the country can move on.”

When asked about who should lead this charge, Mr Mpiani replied, “the leadership, the President, and the leadership of the House. This is the way I believe we should go.”

Sarah Adwoa Safo served as Deputy Majority Leader between 2017 and 2021 but was replaced by Alexander Afenyo-Markin when the NPP retained its majority in Parliament by a slender margin bolstered by an independent MP.

There are rumours she wants to be reinstated as the Deputy Majority Leader, claims Afenyo-Markin says he is unaware of.

Speaking on PM Express on Wednesday, February 23, the Effutu MP said he had not heard that Adwoa Safo wanted his job.

Source: myjoyonline