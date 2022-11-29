1 hour ago

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has threatened to embark on an industrial action if the Ashanti regional director for the National Service Scheme, Alex Opoku Mensah, is not sacked within the next 72 hours.

The demand comes after Mr Opoku Mensah, whose daughter is undergoing her medical housemanship at the Manhyia District Hospital, went to the facility on Monday to verbally abuse a nurse who had a misunderstanding with his daughter.

Speaking to Citi News, the Ashanti Regional vice Chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Philemon Adu Brempong, said they have given the government a 72-hour ultimatum to sack the appointee else they will embark on industrial action.

Mr Adu Brempong said the NSS Regional Director is not fit for the Director position he holds in the Public Service.

“We want the regional director to be sacked within 72 hours and if this is not done, we are going to withdraw our services at Manhyia hospital. From Manhyia KMA will withdraw their services, Kumasi will withdraw, and Ashanti Region will withdraw their services, so we are asking the nurses and midwives to remain calm,” Mr Adu Brempong said.

He described the medical officer’s behaviour as unfortunate and called on the management of the Manhyia Hospital to educate her on the role of nurses at the facility.

He added that following the abuse of the nurse, the association is set to take legal action against Alex Opoku Mensah.

Source: citifmonline