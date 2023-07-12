3 hours ago

Media personality and political activist, Kwame A Plus, has warned the New Patriotic Party over an alleged plan to dismiss George Akuffo Dampare as Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

A Plus' caution was contained in a July 2, 2023 Facebook tweet in which he alleged that the police chief is being targetted by unnamed element in the NPP because of his principled stance in maintaining law and order.

The post at the time said there were rumours that Dampare's sack was being hatched days after the July 27 Assin North by-election which was won by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

That NPP elements were concerned that Dampare-led police had been so strict that there had been no room for manipulation.

The post read: "Who has also heard the rumour that the NPP is planning to sack Dr Dampare because the police didn't allow them to misbehave at Assin North like they did at Ayawaso?

"You want to sack Dampare at this time? That very day, you'll lose another one million votes. Dr Dampare is every right thinking Ghanaian's sweetheart.

Anyway, I won't pretend I'm not happy. I want them to go to opposition so it's good news," it added.

A little over a week after his post, a leaked audio went viral, in which a supposed police commissioner and an NPP regional chairman are heard discussing why Dampare must be removed as IGP ahead of the 2024 polls.

The government through the Minister of Interior has formally rejected content of the said audio stressing that Dampare was doing a good job and won't be sacked.

