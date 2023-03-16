2 hours ago

Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, has called for

the immediate sacking of Yaw Boaben Asamoa from the campaign team of Mr. Alan Kyerematen.

Hon. Annoh-Dompreh is accusing the former Adentan MP, YB, as he is popularly known, for "insulting" the intelligence of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament.

Mr. Boahen Asamoa had claimed that NPP MPs are being forced to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's bid of becoming the party's flagabearer.

Speaking on Accra-based Radio Okay Fm, he claimed the MPs are being forced to join the Vice President wherever he goes.

"How are MPs who are supposed to be thinking and strategizing about protecting their seats being forced into joining a presidential campaign and are being threatened? Akwasidae is coming and we will all witness it. They are saying 100 MPs will follow the Vice President," he claimed.

He also alleged that the Minority Chief Whip who has openly declared his support for the vice president is actively involved in the recruitment of MPs for the campaign of Dr. Bawumia.

“Ask Annoh Dompreh about who has been writing the names of MPs who will follow the vice president to Kumasi. They want to prove that he is loved by the MPs and that he is the right candidate. Those MPs are tired, they have seats to protect. Those seats are in the interest of all of us. We will all suffer if we lose any of the 137 seats, we want more in addition,” he said.

However, the Majority Chief Whip in a post on his Twitter handle said "I have heard my friend. Y.B. making wild attribution to me once more, that I am coercing MPs to be with the Veep. I find this laughable and a display of defeat on his part and his preferred candidates. More to the point, this is a crude insult to the sense judgments of our MPs".

He added that "Mr. Alan Kyeremanten should jettison YB off his campaign team. He simply can not connect & has become clueless.. I pity your campaign strategies...pathetic.".

The former Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr. Alan Kyeremateng, and the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been deemed the frontrunners in the NPP’s upcoming flagbearership contest with other candidates such as Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nim, oh and Joe Gyartey.

The party is yet to fix a date for the contest which is expected to be a tight race.